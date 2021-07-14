Lace Up Your Running Shoes for the Boys & Girls Clubs

Be the reason a child smiles! Register for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula’s annual Smart Smiles 5K. This year’s race is being held in-person on Saturday, August 21 at 8 a.m. at The Mariners’ Museum Park. Proceeds from the race benefit the Smart Smiles at the Dentist program, which provides dental education and care for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula members who might otherwise not have such opportunities. This program ensures that all members have access to the dental care they need, regardless of their families’ ability to pay. Boys & Girls Clubs staff members schedule appointments, provide transportation, sit with the children during appointments and relay necessary information back to the parents. This is a benefit to parents who struggle with the challenge of leaving work to take children to appointments. Club members also have pain and insecurities relieved, allowing them to remain focused on what’s important, their success. Register online and encourage your friends and family to join you for the fun! For more information on the Smart Smiles at the Dentist program, visit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula’s website.