Friday, October 25th

On October 25, 1824, General Lafayette visited Portsmouth as part of his grand tour of America. In honor of the bicentennial anniversary, join us on Friday, October 25th, for a day of commemorative events on Lafayette Day in Portsmouth. The day will kick off with the first event at 9 a.m. at City Park followed by events and stops in town, with the final procession to the High Street Landing Flagpole at 4 p.m. Use this link for more information Lafayette Returns.