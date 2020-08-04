Lake Prince Woods Hiring New Positions

Lake Prince Woods is a licensed CCRC – Continuing Care Retirement Community. They are situated on 172 acres at 100 Anna Goode Way, in Suffolk. Residents opt to move into apartments, cottages, or villas and there are multiple levels of nursing services and amenities.

In addition to providing a valuable senior retirement housing resource to the region, they are an important employer in our city, employing over 100 staff members across many disciplines. They are currently hiring new positions! See them at the Suffolk WOW Job Fair on August 5th or visit here https://www.lakeprincewoods.org/ccrc-careers-employment to learn more.