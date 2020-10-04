Lane Closures and Road Work in Hampton Roads

The Department of Engineering announces the following lane closures that are currently scheduled for next week.

The right lane of High Street westbound from Rockbridge Road to Willett Drive will be closed daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. from Tuesday, October 6th, through Friday, October 9th. The closures will be during Columbia Gas work.

CSX Railroad has been conducting road crossings repair work, and the following locations will be closed with detours next week–

· McLean Street will be closed in both directions at the CSX rail crossing between Victory Crossing Shopping Center and Airline Boulevard from 7 a.m. on Monday, October 5th, until Wednesday, October 7th, at 5 p.m. Detours as signed via Greenwood Drive, Victory Boulevard, and Airline Boulevard.

· Portsmouth Boulevard will be closed in both directions at the CSX rail crossing between I-264 and Turnpike Road from 7 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7th, until Friday, October 9th, at 5 p.m. Detours as signed via Rodman Avenue and Turnpike Road.

For more information, please call the Department of Engineering at 393-8592.

DriveERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE

From Friday, October 2 to Friday, October 9

Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT.



US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Left lane closure in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, October 5 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Right lane closure in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Tuesday, October 6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.





I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Left lane closure in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Wednesday, October 7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Left lane closure in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Thursday, October 8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.





I-264 East: Left lane and left-center lane closures on I-264 East between Frederick Blvd. and Effingham St. on Saturday, October 3 and Sunday, October 4 from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.

I-264 West: Left lane and left center lane closures lane closure on I-264 West between Effingham St. and Frederick Blvd. on Saturday, October 3 and Sunday, October 4 from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.

I-264 East: Full closure at the I-264 East off-ramp from I-264 East to Effingham St. on Sunday, October 4 and Monday, October 5 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West: Full closure at the I-264 West on-ramp from State St. to I-264 West on Sunday, October 4 and Monday, October 5 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.





VA 164 West: Left lane and left-center lane closures on VA 164 West from London Blvd. to Port Norfolk Exit on Saturday, October 3 and Sunday October 4 from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.



HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS,INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURSFor the week of Oct. 4-10

NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges. *Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.* ﻿For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app, or dial 511. Bridges & Tunnels: Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:Full consecutive closure of Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel:Southbound from Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. through Oct. 5 at 5 a.m.Northbound from Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. through Oct. 12 at 5 a.m. Click here for the full traffic alert: conta.cc/30i5r3vConsecutive single-lane closure northbound from Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. through Oct. 5 at 5 a.m.Single-lane closures northbound on Oct. 5-8 starting as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures northbound on Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. HRBT Expansion Project:For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org. Berkley Bridge, I-264Alternating, mobile, single-lane closure westbound on Oct. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. George P. Coleman Bridge, Route 17:Alternating, single-lane closures in both directions on Oct. 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.A series of bridge openings, lasting less than 20 minutes each, in both directions on Oct. 5-6 and Oct. 8-9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels): Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).

I-64 Widening Segment III Project, York County:Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199 Lightfoot exit (exit 234) to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) Oct. 4-8, starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.Traffic shift and brief, intermittent stoppages scheduled overnight starting as early as Oct. 5, on I-64 east from approximately 1 mile west of Route 143/Camp Peary (exit 238) to the Queens Creek bridgeBrief, intermittent stoppages on Colonial Parkway near the I-64 overpass Oct. 5, between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure and diversion on the existing Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 west in Lightfoot continues. Westbound traffic on Route 199 follow detour signage in place directing motorists to a new temporary median crossover to access the Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.A consecutive, long-term lane closure under traffic signal control on Colonial Parkway at the I-64 overpass continues.A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure on Route 143 Merrimac Trail north to I-64 west continues. Traffic will follow detour signage in place directing motorists to the Route 143 south on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure. ﻿I-64 Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:For a full list of on-going traffic impacts and lane closures, visit the project traffic alerts page: 64highrise.org/news_and_traffic_alerts/lane_closures.asp Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between South Military Highway (exit 297) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289):Oct. 5-8, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.Oct. 9, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.Oct. 10, from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.Oct. 11, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64, Newport NewsDouble-lane closures with slow rolls on I-64 east near the Denbigh Boulevard overpass on Oct. 8-9 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Hampton:Full closure of on-ramp from Chestnut Avenue to I-664 north on Oct. 5-8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.Full closure of off-ramp from I-664 north to Roanoke Avenue (exit 4) on Oct. 5-8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 / I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:Ongoing nightly closure and detour at South Newtown Road near the I-264 interchange, through mid-October. Click here for the full traffic alert: conta.cc/2xb166Q

I-564, Norfolk:On I-564 between Norfolk Naval Station Gate 3 and Terminal Boulevard Eastbound:Consecutive double-lane closures east from Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. to Oct. 5 at noon, and from Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. to Oct. 12 at noon.Single-lane closures east on Oct. 5-6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. On I-564 between Norfolk Naval Station Gate 3 and Terminal Boulevard Westbound:Double-lane closures on Oct. 5-6 from 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.Double-lane closures on Oct. 7-9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Double-lane closures on Oct. 7-8 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.Mobile, single-lane closure on Oct. 8 from 9-11 a.m.Slow rolls with brief, intermittent stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes on Oct. 5-6 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.