Lane Closures During Sidewalk Improvements and Tree Work

The right lane of Effingham Street will be closed between Lincoln Street and Race Street during sidewalk improvements on December 5th, December 6th, and December 14th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Department of Parks and Recreation will be implementing necessary lane closures for tree services at two locations on the following dates:

* December 10th: Intersection of High Street and Hartford Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

* December 11th: Intersection of London Boulevard and Constitution Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about these lane closures, please call the Department of Engineering at 757-393-8592.