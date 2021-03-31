Lane Closures | VDOT Commuter Survey | COVID-19 Safety Tips

Additional Portsmouth Lane Closures

The Department of Engineering announced the following lane closures that begin today, Tuesday, March 30th.

– The inside lane of westbound Portsmouth Boulevard, between Deep Creek Boulevard and Dahlia Street, will be closed until Monday, April 5th, from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The lane closure will be during sewer connection work.

– Northbound Middle Street, between High Street and Queen Street, will be closed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily until Friday, April 30th, during work by Dominion Energy.

– The southbound right lane of George Washington Highway, between Davis and Woodland, will be closed until Wednesday, March 31st, at 5 p.m. This 24-hour closure is during water connection work.

For more information, call the Department of Engineering at 393-8592.

Take the Virginia Commuter Survey

The Virginia Department of Transportation in partnership with the Department of Rail and Public Transportation is collecting data associated with travel to and from work in response to COVID-19 in Virginia. The Phase 3 Virginia Commuter Survey is available at www.virginiadot.org/travel/commuter-survey.asp.

To pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682). Additional languages are available and TTY users should call 7-1-1.