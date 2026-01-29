Langley FCU, Hampton University Launch New Partnership

NEWPORT NEWS, Va– Langley Federal Credit Union is proud to announces a new partnership with Hampton University, one of the nation’s premier Historically Black Colleges and Universities and a longstanding cornerstone of the Coastal Virginia community. This collaboration formalizes a growing relationship grounded in shared values of education, empowerment, and long-term financial well-being.

Through this partnership, Langley will serve as Hampton University’s official credit union partner. Together, the institutions will deliver programs and products that help students, faculty, staff, and alumni build brighter financial futures.

“Our vision at Hampton University is to deliver the #1 Student Experience in America,” said Darrell K. Williams, President of Hampton University. “That experience extends beyond the classroom; it requires that we prepare our students for the financial realities of life after college.”

As a result of this partnership, Hampton University students, families, faculty, and staff will receive expanded access to financial resources, programs, and opportunities. Key initiatives will include a $150,000 scholarship commitment, community engagement activities, and curated financial products selected to meet the unique needs of the Hampton community.

A central component of the partnership is “Pirates Save Wisely,” a relationship-building program that connects Langley with Hampton students early in their financial journey and remains committed to supporting them well beyond graduation.

“Partnering with Hampton University reflects Langley’s deep commitment to creating meaningful impact and expanding opportunity within the communities we serve,” said Jerome Fowlkes, Chief Impact Officer at Langley. “Together, we are investing intentionally in the success of Hampton University students and families—supporting them today and helping lay the groundwork for long-term financial well-being.”

The impact of this initiative is already being anticipated by the student body. Joshua Thompson ‘28, a Political Science major from La Plata, Maryland, who plans to attend law school upon graduation, views this partnership as a critical step for his community.

“As I prepare for law school and my future career, I realize that financial stability is the foundation for everything else I want to achieve,” said Thompson. “Having a program like this on campus impacts my future by giving me the guidance I need right now. It means I can graduate with a strategy for my finances, rather than just figuring it out as I go.”

Additional incentives include a referral program available to Hampton University faculty, staff, students, alumni, and families, as well as access to a full suite of financial solutions —ranging from traditional deposit and lending services to wealth management and financial planning.