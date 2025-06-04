Langley Federal Credit Union Expands Commitment to NSU

Langley Federal Credit Union is expanding its partnership with Norfolk State University (NSU), extending its support through 2030 and increasing its total financial commitment to $200,000 through the Langley Scholars Demand Fund. This marks a $25,000 increase from the original pledge and reflects Langley’s deepened investment in the success and future impact of the NSU community.

Since the beginning of the partnership in 2024, Langley has worked closely with NSU to support initiatives that empower students, enhance educational opportunities, and uplift the broader university community. With this renewed and expanded commitment, Langley reaffirms its dedication to helping Norfolk State thrive for years to come.

“Our relationship with Norfolk State University is more than a partnership—it’s a shared mission to create opportunity and drive positive change,” said Jerome Fowlkes, Chief Impact Officer at Langley Federal Credit Union. “By increasing and extending our commitment, we’re investing in the future of NSU students, faculty, and the broader community. We’re proud to walk alongside them as they continue to lead, inspire, and innovate.”

This support will continue to fuel academic programs, student scholarships, and community initiatives—strengthening Norfolk State’s position as a leading institution of higher learning and a powerful force for progress.