Largest Clothing Closet in Virginia Opens at Four Oaks Day Services and Training Center

By: Newport News

Two nonprofit organizations, The Heart of Giving and the Woman’s Club of Newport News, have teamed up to expand their clothing offerings to homeless men, women, and children. Together they have opened The Clothing Department at Four Oaks, a free clothes distribution area where homeless and low-income individuals can get the items they need for work, school, and daily life. This is the largest clothing closet in Virginia, as it offers items for people of all ages. In addition to clothing, the facility provides shoes, socks, underwear, baby bottles, and much more.

“We are honored that The Heart of Giving and the Woman’s Club of Newport News have chosen to open The Clothing Department at Four Oaks,” said Quincy White, Executive Director of the Four Oaks Day Services and Training Center. “At Four Oaks, we focus on providing holistic support to the homeless community, which includes workforce development services. A critical part of the process is having the clothing needed for interviews and work. The Clothing Department gives men and women the attire and confidence they need to change their circumstances, while also offering peace of mind to families in need of essential supplies for their infants and young children. We thank The Heart of Giving and the Woman’s Club for their dedicated and generous support to those in need in our city.”

The Woman’s Club of Newport News, the oldest service organization in the city, operated Tori’s Closet at the South Morrison Family Education Center for years. When the Center closed, they needed a place to store and distribute clothing to the community. They worked out of churches for a period of time and, after hearing about Four Oaks during a Rotary presentation, chose to consolidate their operations at the center while partnering with The Heart of Giving. The Heart of Giving is a Newport News nonprofit that connects people with the supplies they need, including housewares, furniture, food, vehicles, and more. The Clothing Department was a vision in the works for the last two years, with The Heart of Giving leading the effort and ensuring all of the space at the Day Center is used to benefit patrons.

The Clothing Department is located at the Four Oaks Day Services and Training Center at 7401 Warwick Boulevard and is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Items are provided free to homeless and low-income individuals in the community. The facility serves all in need; proof of circumstances is not required. To access The Clothing Department, enter the main Four Oaks parking lot from the side entrance and then drive to the back of the building and follow the signs to Tori’s Closet.

Donations are needed! To contribute, bring your items to The Clothing Department on Mondays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., or Tuesdays or Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Donations can also be dropped off at the main entrance to Four Oaks seven days a week, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Four Oaks offers men, women, and families a variety of supports while connecting them to comprehensive community services under one roof, all thanks to on-site partners. Wraparound services are provided, including workforce development assistance and counseling on permanent housing solutions, to help individuals and families experiencing homelessness gain self-sufficiency. The facility is operated by the Newport News Department of Human Services. To learn more, contact 757-975-5200.