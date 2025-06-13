Last Chance: Newport News Early Voting Ends June 14

Don’t miss your chance to vote early. The last day for in-person early voting is June 14. In-person early voting and ballot drop-off stations are available at the following locations for the June 17, 2025, Primaries:

City Hall, 2400 Washington Ave., 6th floor.

City Center, Fountain Plaza II, 700 Town Center Dr. 1st floor conference room.

Denbigh Community Center, 15198 Warwick Blvd. Room 152

All three locations will be open on Saturday, June 14, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Important Dates: