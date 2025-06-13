Last Chance: Newport News Early Voting Ends June 14
Don’t miss your chance to vote early. The last day for in-person early voting is June 14. In-person early voting and ballot drop-off stations are available at the following locations for the June 17, 2025, Primaries:
- City Hall, 2400 Washington Ave., 6th floor.
- City Center, Fountain Plaza II, 700 Town Center Dr. 1st floor conference room.
- Denbigh Community Center, 15198 Warwick Blvd. Room 152
All three locations will be open on Saturday, June 14, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Important Dates:
- June 14: Last day of in-person early voting.
- June 17: Election Day polls open from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.