Last Chance to Apply: CBCF Internships Deadline Tomorrow
Final Reminder: One Day Left to Apply!
CBCF Friends and Supporters,
This is a final reminder that applications for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) Summer 2026 Internship Programs close today, Friday, March 27, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.
We encourage you to share this opportunity with students, recent graduates, and emerging leaders in your networks who may benefit from this experience.
CBCF’s internship programs provide participants with:
- Hands-on experience in Washington, D.C.
- A competitive stipend and housing
- Professional development and leadership training
- Networking and mentorship opportunities
Summer 2026 Programs include:
- Congressional Internship
- Pathways to C-Suite Internship