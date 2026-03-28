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Last Chance to Apply: CBCF Internships Deadline Tomorrow

HRMessenger Staff , , , , ,

Final Reminder: One Day Left to Apply! 

CBCF Friends and Supporters,

This is a final reminder that applications for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) Summer 2026 Internship Programs close today, Friday, March 27, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

We encourage you to share this opportunity with students, recent graduates, and emerging leaders in your networks who may benefit from this experience.

CBCF’s internship programs provide participants with:

  • Hands-on experience in Washington, D.C.
  • A competitive stipend and housing
  • Professional development and leadership training
  • Networking and mentorship opportunities

Summer 2026 Programs include:

  • Congressional Internship
  • Pathways to C-Suite Internship