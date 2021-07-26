Last Week to Participate in the NNPL Summer Reading Challenge!

This is the last week to participate in the Newport News Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge! Be sure to log your reading hours so you will qualify for the last weekly drawing and achieve the 12 hours of reading goal to earn your challenge completion prize. Also, kids who read every day July 23-31 will earn a gold medal in the Gold Medal Challenge!

The challenge ends Saturday, July 31. To log your minutes or to find more information on the program, visit the Library’s website.