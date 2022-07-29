Administration Events Helpful Hints Local Law Enforcement Explorer Academy! July 29, 2022July 29, 2022 HRM Staff Portsmouth explorer, Portsmouth Law Enforcement Explorer Academy, Portsmouth va Tweet By: City of Portsmouth Portsmouth Explorer Post #201 will host its annualLaw Enforcement Explorer Academy for youth ages 13-16from Monday, August 15th, through Friday, August 26th.Register for FREE at www.portsmouthvapal.com.For more information, please contactOfficer Washington at (757) 235-5668 Tweet