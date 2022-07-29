Administration Events Helpful Hints Local 

Law Enforcement Explorer Academy!

HRM Staff , ,

By: City of Portsmouth

Portsmouth Explorer Post #201 will host its annual


Law Enforcement Explorer Academy for youth ages 13-16


from Monday, August 15th, through Friday, August 26th.


Register for FREE at www.portsmouthvapal.com.


For more information, please contact


Officer Washington at (757) 235-5668

Subscribe to our Newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Sign up for full access to Hampton Roads Messenger and to receive our Weekly Newsletter