LEAD Peninsula is Accepting Applications ﻿for the Class of 2021

Deadline to apply is August 14

LEAD Peninsula, a seven-month community immersion program of the Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, is now accepting applications for the class of 2021. LEAD fills the need to Learn, Explore, Absorb and Disseminate the portrait of the Virginia Peninsula! This program represents professionals from businesses and military installations on the Peninsula and fosters opportunities for increased communication and cooperation among the private, public and nonprofit sectors. Through a series of initiatives and programs, the LEAD Peninsula program provides opportunities for both recognized and emerging leaders to work collaboratively on issues of importance to the Peninsula community.

The program begins with an Orientation in December, followed with program days from January through June (first and third Thursday of each month). Click here for a tentative program schedule. Applications are due August 14. For questions about the program or application process, contact Jaime Parrish at jaime@vpcc.org or visit www.virginiapeninsulachamber.com/lead-peninsula.