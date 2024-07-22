Leaders Praise Cell Phone-Free Education in Virginia﻿

In July 2024, Governor Glenn Youngkin issued Executive Order 33 to direct the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) to draft guidance for public school divisions to establish cell phone-free education. Leaders across the Commonwealth and the nation reacted to the continued commitment to protecting the health and safety of Virginia’s students.



National Leaders



“Thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin for leading on the critical issue of distracted learning. Kids need to scroll less to learn more,” said former Florida Governor Jeb Bush. “This executive order provides needed guidance to schools and communities.”



“More fantastic news: Virginia schools will go phone-free. Well done Gov. Youngkin,” said NYU-Stern Social Psychologist Jonathan Haidt. “Red, blue, and purple states are doing it. Politicians in both parties are parents, they see what is happening.”



Education Stakeholders



“The Virginia Association of Elementary School Principals supports the Governor’s Executive Order #33 (2024). As elementary principals, we have experienced first-hand the decline in student wellness as a result of many factors including social media and cell phone usage. We look forward to the ongoing dialogue with the VDOE on developing appropriate educational policies surrounding this important issue,” said Virginia Association of Elementary School Principals Executive Director Krista Barton-Arnold.



Health Professionals



“The Virginia Association of Community-Based Providers (VACBP) wholeheartedly supports Governor Youngkin for taking action on the use of cell phones in Virginia schools. Research continues to show that excessive cell phone use has been linked to increased rates of anxiety, depression, and sleep disturbances among young people. By limiting cell phone use in schools, we can create a more focused and mentally healthy learning environment that better promotes cognitive development, social interaction, and overall well-being. We are hopeful this proactive measure will help students to develop healthier relationships with technology, improve academic performance, and cultivate stronger interpersonal connections,” said Virginia Association of Community-Based Providers (VACBP) Executive Director Mindy Carlin.

