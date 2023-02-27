Leading Government Contractor to Relocate Headquarters to Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Amentum Services, Inc., a leading provider of engineering and advanced solutions and services to the U.S. government, allies, and commercial companies, will invest $495,000 to relocate its headquarters from Germantown, Maryland to Fairfax County. In 2022, the company acquired PAE Incorporated, another leading government services contractor, and will consolidate its integrated operation at Amentum’s office at 4800 Westfields Boulevard in Chantilly. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland for the project, which will create 157 new jobs.

“Fairfax County offers the location, access to decision-makers, and talent pipeline that global providers like Amentum are seeking, and we are proud to welcome the company’s leadership and operations team to Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Amentum joins the ranks of the Commonwealth’s diversified ecosystem of more than 800 corporate headquarters across a broad cross-section of industries.” “The Commonwealth continues to attract the headquarters operations of industry-leading companies like Amentum, which has first-hand knowledge of the benefits of a Virginia location,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “A combination of world-class talent, stable business climate, and connectivity will provide the crucial elements for Amentum to thrive, and we look forward to a continuing partnership with the company.”

“The relocation of our company headquarters to Chantilly, Virginia, grants more convenient access not only for our local employees, customers, and partners, but also for everyone in our extended team who are doing business in the Washington, D.C. area,” said John Heller, Amentum CEO. “We look forward to strengthening our connections with and expanding our business in the Northern Virginia area and establishing our new headquarters as the ideal centralized location for our global organization.”

“The decision by Amentum Services to relocate to Chantilly, Virginia is a testament to the fact that Virginia is still the best place in the country to do business,” said Delegate Karrie K. Delaney. “I am excited for the addition of a company whose values are grounded in excellence and inclusion to our community and commend both the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority for their work to secure this project.”

“I want to thank and congratulate Amentum for choosing Fairfax County for its home base,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “Our long-term investment into making Fairfax County the top choice to locate a global business continues to bear fruit, and I am thrilled that Amentum has chosen to take advantage of what we offer.” Amentum is a leader in global engineering, project management, and solutions integration, trusted to modernize the most critical missions anywhere in the world. Driven to create a safer, smarter, cleaner world, Amentum innovates as a team of inventive doers passionate about making a difference. Underpinned by a strong culture of ethics, safety, and inclusivity, Amentum is fiercely committed to operational excellence and successful execution. The company has more than 44,000 employees in 85 countries on all seven continents, including locations across Virginia in Alexandria, Arlington, Chantilly, Dahlgren, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, and Norfolk. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia.