Leading Lawn and Garden Manufacturer Selects Virginia for Expansion

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the City of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second Lawn & Garden operation in the Commonwealth, alongside Mountain Materials in Russell County, and will lead to major new investment, and the creation of 28 new jobs. The company is also committing to purchase 80 percent of all forest products from Virginia forest land owners. Virginia successfully competed against North Carolina for the project.

“When the nation’s leading manufacturers are choosing to locate new facilities in Virginia, it demonstrates the success we are having in reinvigorating job growth and making Virginia an attractive place to do business,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I am thrilled this international company is choosing to grow its presence in Virginia and thank them for the new jobs and economic opportunity they are bringing to the City of Suffolk.”

“Forestry is Virginia’s third largest private industry, bringing an economic impact of more than $21 billion to the Commonwealth each year and supporting more than 108,000 jobs across the state,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “Virginia’s loggers, mills and landowners need strong markets for every part of the tree in order to drive our forestry industry forward. That is why I am grateful to Oldcastle APG for this investment and the major new market the facility will create for bark, chips and other co-products from our lumber and paper industries.”

“Virginia has long served as an important foothold for our business in the Commonwealth and throughout the entire mid-Atlantic region,” said Joe Ertel, President, Oldcastle Lawn & Garden, a division of Oldcastle APG. “We are so appreciative of the opportunities Oldcastle APG has with Virginia and the City of Suffolk to continue growing our business and enhance our outdoor living solutions while mutually benefitting the local community.”

“The expansion of Oldcastle Lawn and Garden into Suffolk is an exciting announcement for our city and the economic impact it will have on our community is tremendous,” said Mayor Mike Duman. “We are appreciative of the 28 jobs this creates in Suffolk.”

“Senate District 14 welcomes Oldcastle APG to the City of Suffolk,” said Senator John Cosgrove. “We are grateful for the company’s investment in our community and applaud the reuse of an existing structure for its new mulch and garden soils manufacturing facility.”

“We are pleased Oldcastle APG chose to locate their newest and most advanced manufacturing operation in the City of Suffolk,” said Delegate Clinton Jenkins. “Suffolk’s central location in Hampton Roads and the overall mid-Atlantic region provides excellent market access for favorable growth in the future and we look forward to celebrating their success.”

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Oldcastle APG’s Lawn & Garden division employs over 1,100 employees across 43 manufacturing sites in the U. S. The company will work with area mills, loggers and tree service businesses to source approximately 80% of its forest product needs from the Commonwealth, which includes Virginia grown logs, bark and pulpwood products over the next three years. The company will convert this material into a variety of premium garden soils, potting mixes and mulches, either bagged for retail sale at major retailers throughout the mid-Atlantic or for bulk sale to commercial landscapers and nurseries.﻿The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) and Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Suffolk to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $50,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund, which is administered by VDACS, to win the project for the Commonwealth. The City of Suffolk’s Economic Development Authority is matching the AFID award with local funds.