Leaks Can Run but They Cannot Hide

Some household leaks are easy to spot, like the drip, drip, drip of a faucet. Slow, hidden leaks, however, can be harder to find—unless you do a little sleuthing. AskHRGreen.org is inviting Hampton Roads residents to channel their inner detective and chase down suspicious leaks.

Many common household leaks are quick to find and easy to fix, such as dripping faucets and leaky showerheads. Water heater drips, slow leaking appliances and broken irrigation systems are less noticeable. You may not be aware of these issues unless you look closely.

It takes just 10 minutes to track down leaks by following these easy steps:

Examine your water bills. Compare your bills from month to month and look for spikes—is your water use a lot higher this month than it was last month?

Read your water meter. Take a reading during a two-hour period when no water is being used. If the meter does not read exactly the same after two hours, you probably have a leak. (For detailed instructions on reading a water meter,check this link.)

Test the toilet. Put a few drops of food coloring into the tank at the back of your toilet and let it sit for 10 minutes. If color shows up in the bowl, you have a leak. And don’t forget to flush when you’re done testing.

According toWaterSense, a voluntary partnership program sponsored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the average household’s leaks can account for nearly 10,000 gallons of water wasted every year and 10 percent of homes have leaks that waste 90 gallons or more per day. That’s enough water to fill a swimming pool.



A leaky faucet wastes both water and your hard-earned dollars. For more tips and information about identifying and fixing leaks in your home, visit WaterSense atwww.epa.gov/watersense/fix-leak-week. For news of all things green in Hampton Roads visitwww.askHRgreen.org.