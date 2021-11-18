Learn About the City’s Planned Health and Wellness Trail Network

Newport News is excitedly planning a Health and Wellness Trail in the city. This bike and trial network will improve access and mobility as well as encourage social connectivity, health and wellness, and economic development in the Marshall-Ridley area. While the trail will be located in the Southeast area of the city, we hope all city residents and visitors will take advantage of the trail and its offerings. There has been robust community engagement in the planning and development of the trail network, including in-person and virtual meetings and surveys. Input has also been received regarding placemaking amenities for the Ridley Place redevelopment site, including a main segment of the health and wellness trail. Placemaking inspires residents to collectively reimagine and reinvent public spaces as the heart of their community. During a community engagement session on November 4, both placement and the trail were discussed. Visit the Health and Wellness Trail webpage to view the slides discussed during the meeting and a video recording from the meeting. There’s still time to share your comments! Please review the materials and email your ideas, questions and comments to Delceno Miles at Delceno@TheMilesAgency.com by November 24