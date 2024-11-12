Learn About the City’s Stormwater Master Plan

Flooding in Newport News is, at best, a nuisance; at worst, it can cause devastating damage to property and life. Flooding in our city is increasing due to sea level rise and more frequent and severe rainfall events. Stormwater and floodplain management is a top priority for the city.

A variety of hazards native to Newport News, such as storm surge and coastal flooding, have the potential to worsen the effects of this flooding. Additionally, severe storms can cause flooding outside of flood zones. To address these problems, the city is developing three interconnected master plans: Stormwater, Floodplain Management, and Climate Change and Resilience.

A series of public meetings will be held in 2025 to present the three master plans to the public. For updates, visit the Stormwater Master Planning Effort webpage and read the latest newsletter.