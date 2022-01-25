Learn How to Create Your Own Rain Barrel

Using a rain barrel in your yard is a great way to help conserve water. The city’s Waterworks and Public Works Departments are partnering with the Newport News Master Gardeners and The Mariners’ Museum and Park to offer rain barrel workshops so you can create your own! For just $60, you’ll get all of the materials you need and a link to a tutorial on how to build, install, and maintain a 55 gallon rain barrel.Rain barrel distribution events will take place at 10 a.m. on these dates:

2/5 – Brittingham-Midtown Community Center (570 McLawhorne Drive)

3/19 – CNU Spring Garden Symposium (Freeman Center)

4/16 – Newport News Recycling Center (520 Atkinson Boulevard)

5/28 – The Mariners’ Museum and Park (100 Museum Drive)

Advance registration is required. To learn more or to register, call 757-591-4838 or visit www.nngogreenexpo.org. If you register to participate in this event, please be aware that you will need to take your rain barrel home in a vehicle large enough to accommodate a 55 gallon drum.