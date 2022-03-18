Learn How to Jump Start Your Career and Future with the Navigating Wealth Building Program

By: City of Newport News

If you are ready to invest in yourself and develop the skills you need for a successful career, check out the city’s Navigating Wealth Building Program. This engaging program helps Newport News residents overcome barriers to employment and gain the education and training they need to begin successful careers. This program provides employment and training services at the Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center. The city’s Department of Development works with the Peninsula Regional Education Program (PREP) and a wide array of partners to offer a comprehensive program that appeals to each person’s unique skills and interests while preparing them for successful, long-term employment. Participants earn credentials and higher education certificates and/or degrees, receive on-the-job training, internships, GED support, pre-registered apprenticeships, skills training, and other workforce development services. The program also offers unique certificates, including Northstar Digital Literacy, Career Readiness Certificates and OSHA-10. The program is free and participants are able to receive up to $400 per week in stipends while they train. Applications are being accepted for the next session. Learn more during informational sessions on Monday, March 21 and Monday, March 28. Meetings will be held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. both days at the Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center at 550 30th Street, Suite 102. Register by calling 757-975-5305 or emailing info4NWB@gmail.com.