Learn Life-saving Skills at Virginia Beach EMS Open House

Residents can participate in hands-on demos, learn about the City’s unique medical first responder system on Aug. 17.

Virginia Beach EMS and VB Rescue system is different from other agencies, with a unique combination of volunteer and career members. So, it is no surprise that EMS’ Open House this year is also different and not a typical event.

The Open House will welcome curious residents, 5-8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, at EMS Headquarters, 4160 Virginia Beach Blvd., to learn more about how VB Rescue EMS works — and maybe get them interested in volunteering.

Attendees can participate in interactive, hands-on demonstrations such as CPR, EMT skills and more. Attendees have the opportunity to meet training center instructors, proctors (skills instructor), EMTs, medics and the volunteer rescue squads. Virginia Beach public safety partners Fire, Police, ECCS and the Sheriff’s Office will also have kiosks.

EMS Division Chief John Bianco said the Open House is also a way for members to socialize and bring their families to see the services EMS provides.

“We want our members to have fun and take time to learn more about our programs,” Bianco said. “We also want the community to have a better understanding of what we do — and if they are interested, we would love for them to put in an application and become a volunteer.”

Hands-on Demonstrations

Attendees will be able to walk through several demo rooms around the training center. Demonstrations include:

Ambulance simulator – The simulator allows novice providers to practice their skills in a controlled environment.

– The simulator allows novice providers to practice their skills in a controlled environment. LUCAS device – The Lund University Cardiopulmonary Assist System device provides mechanical, continuous chest compressions to patients in cardiac arrest. The battery-powered device frees up providers to administer medications, talk to the patient or give other life-saving care.

– The Lund University Cardiopulmonary Assist System device provides mechanical, continuous chest compressions to patients in cardiac arrest. The battery-powered device frees up providers to administer medications, talk to the patient or give other life-saving care. Video laryngoscopy (VL) – The video camera technology that providers use to visualize airways to help with endotracheal intubation (ETI). This demo will be done on a mannequin or simulated patient.

– The video camera technology that providers use to visualize airways to help with endotracheal intubation (ETI). This demo will be done on a mannequin or simulated patient. Whole Blood simulation – VB EMS was the first in Hampton Roads to implement the Whole Blood Initiative, in which first responders administer blood to trauma patients in the field. This demo will use fake blood, but attendees can see this life-saving transfusion in action.

Become a Volunteer

Residents interested in joining this unique system do not need to have a medical background. In fact, that’s what makes VB EMS unique — its members come from all backgrounds and professions. Anyone interested can apply to volunteer at an informational table at the Open House.

Still unsure? You can ride along on an ambulance through the Observer Program. Learn more at ems.virginiabeach.gov/observe.

EMS is an award-winning third-service agency that answers more than 53,000 calls for service annually. Through VB Rescue, EMS utilizes a combined career-volunteer workforce and was named a 2024 American Heart Association Mission: Lifeline Gold EMS Agency. Learn more about EMS by visiting ems.virginiabeach.gov. You can also contact Virginia Beach EMS at vbems@vbgov.com.