Learn the History of the American Revolution in Southeastern Virginia

Free American Revolution-themed “Conversation with a Curator” events offered in June.

As the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution approaches, two free “Conversation with a Curator” events discussing the history of the American Revolution in southeastern Virginia will be offered on June 6 and June 27 at the Thoroughgood House, 1636 Parish Road. Conversations will be led by Mike Cecere, a local historian and former history teacher.

“Conversation with a Curator” is an ongoing series by the Virginia Beach History Museums, featuring historians, museum professionals, authors and experts providing 60- to 90-minute interactive lectures or demonstrations of museum content, historical interests, material culture, historic daily life practices, preservation practices and more.

Conversation with a Curator: On the Way to Revolution

June 6, 5:30 p.m.

Learn how Virginia and Princess Anne County played an important role in the American Revolution, and the events that shaped colonial Virginia, specifically in the years 1774-76, leading up to the war.

Conversation with a Curator: Virginia in the Revolution

June 27, 5:30 p.m.

Cecere will discuss events in Virginia, starting with the arrival of Benedict Arnold as a British commander in December 1780, and cover his actions up the James River and his occupation of Portsmouth, including several stories about the occupation and action in Princess Anne County.

Both events are free, and open to the public. Advance registration is encouraged, because seating is very limited. Register in advance at culture.virginiabeach.gov/events. Please email vbhistory@vbgov.com or call 757-385-5100 with questions about this event.

