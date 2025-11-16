Learn Ways to Support Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

Connect with support resources and opportunities to join the community effort to help people in need in Virginia Beach.

On a single night in January 2025, 327 people in Virginia Beach were found to be experiencing unsheltered and sheltered homelessness. It is important to recognize that because families and individuals experience housing crises and move in and out of homelessness on an ongoing basis for many different reasons, the scope of homelessness and the number of people in need are much greater.

During Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, Nov. 16-22, the homeless coalition in Virginia Beach is reminding the community how to connect with homeless support services and resources, and ways to join the effort to help people in need.

A Community of One

The City of Virginia Beach and its many partners have a longstanding commitment to addressing homelessness as a fundamental aspect of a safe and healthy community in which everyone can thrive. This collective effort spans more than three decades, starting and continuing with the Winter Shelter program, and was formalized in 2009 through the BEACH Community Partnership.

BEACH is a coalition of more than 30 government, faith and nonprofit organizations, as well as residents, that is transforming hope and compassion into real solutions through service, advocacy and policy to prevent and end homelessness for individuals and families in Virginia Beach. In 2017, BEACH worked together to create a streamlined and coordinated system of care to help our most vulnerable neighbors experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis.

Get Help

Accessing the Virginia Beach Homeless Service System: People experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis have multiple ways to access triage and assessment for housing and shelter programs: Visit the Housing Resource Center (HRC), 104 N. Witchduck Road, during walk-in hours: 8 a.m. to noon, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Call the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline, 757-227-5932, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Winter Shelter Program Starts Nov. 26: The program provides adults ages 18 and older who are experiencing unsheltered homelessness with a warm place to sleep each night during the winter months at various faith organizations throughout the city. For more information, including check-in times and locations, visit VirginiaBeach.gov/WinterShelter.

Find Community Resources: Organizations that provide support services, including a list of faith-based food pantries, clothing and financial resources; health services; basic assistance and more are available at BEACHCommunityPartnership.org/Get-Help.

Give Help