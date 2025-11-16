Learn Ways to Support Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week
Connect with support resources and opportunities to join the community effort to help people in need in Virginia Beach.
On a single night in January 2025, 327 people in Virginia Beach were found to be experiencing unsheltered and sheltered homelessness. It is important to recognize that because families and individuals experience housing crises and move in and out of homelessness on an ongoing basis for many different reasons, the scope of homelessness and the number of people in need are much greater.
During Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, Nov. 16-22, the homeless coalition in Virginia Beach is reminding the community how to connect with homeless support services and resources, and ways to join the effort to help people in need.
A Community of One
The City of Virginia Beach and its many partners have a longstanding commitment to addressing homelessness as a fundamental aspect of a safe and healthy community in which everyone can thrive. This collective effort spans more than three decades, starting and continuing with the Winter Shelter program, and was formalized in 2009 through the BEACH Community Partnership.
BEACH is a coalition of more than 30 government, faith and nonprofit organizations, as well as residents, that is transforming hope and compassion into real solutions through service, advocacy and policy to prevent and end homelessness for individuals and families in Virginia Beach. In 2017, BEACH worked together to create a streamlined and coordinated system of care to help our most vulnerable neighbors experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis.
Get Help
- Accessing the Virginia Beach Homeless Service System: People experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis have multiple ways to access triage and assessment for housing and shelter programs:
- Visit the Housing Resource Center (HRC), 104 N. Witchduck Road, during walk-in hours: 8 a.m. to noon, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
- Call the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline, 757-227-5932, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- Winter Shelter Program Starts Nov. 26: The program provides adults ages 18 and older who are experiencing unsheltered homelessness with a warm place to sleep each night during the winter months at various faith organizations throughout the city. For more information, including check-in times and locations, visit VirginiaBeach.gov/WinterShelter.
- Find Community Resources: Organizations that provide support services, including a list of faith-based food pantries, clothing and financial resources; health services; basic assistance and more are available at BEACHCommunityPartnership.org/Get-Help.
Give Help
- Extinguish Hunger: Virginia Beach Housing & Neighborhood Preservation (HNP) and the Virginia Beach Fire Department are partnering to help residents who are facing food insecurities by collecting unexpired, non-perishable food for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore. From Nov. 17-21, food donations can be dropped off at the Housing Resource Center and HNP’s main office at the Municipal Center, Building 18A, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Throughout the year, VBFD accepts donations at any Virginia Beach fire station.
- Volunteer for the 2026 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count: Volunteers are needed to help count and survey people experiencing homelessness during the PIT Count on Jan. 29. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and attend a training session. Learn more and register online by Dec. 19 at VirginiaBeach.gov/PITVolunteer.
- Provide Input for the PIT Count: The City is seeking assistance in identifying areas throughout Virginia Beach where the public has observed individuals who are living without shelter. The information will help guide staff and volunteers during the street count. Locations can be submitted through an online map tool at SpeakUpVB.com through Nov. 30.
- Connect With a BEACH Partner: BEACH has a diverse network of organizations that provide support services for people experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis. Find a cause and learn how to get involved at BEACHCommunityPartnership.org/Give-Help.
- Become a Housing Partner: Expanding BEACH’s network of organizations that provide housing opportunities is critical to significantly reduce homelessness. Nonprofits that are interested in being part of the solution are encouraged to learn about federal and state grant opportunities. To be notified about upcoming information sessions on the grant application process, organizations can email HomelessSystem@VBgov.com.
- Donate to Support Homelessness Programs: VB Home Now is a nonprofit foundation that supports and enhances the community system of services, programs and facilities to prevent and end homelessness in Virginia Beach. Donations directly impact people who are experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of losing their housing by providing financial assistance for utility and security deposits, rental arrears and emergency housing fees. To learn more or to donate, visit VBHomeNow.org.