LeBron James crowned NBA all-time scoring leader

LeBron James has reigned as a legend in the National Basketball Association (NBA). In the Los Angeles Lakers game against the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, James surpassed the 39-year record held by six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the league’s all-time leading scorer.

James sank a fadeaway jumper from the left elbow with 10.9 seconds remaining in the third quarter, giving him 36 points for the game and 38,388 for his career. His mother, wife, and children met him on the floor and gave him hugs as officials paused the game to honor him. James was congratulated by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, and Abdul-Jabbar, who was present and clapping as James approached the milestone, raising a basketball above his head before giving it to James as if to renounce the scoring record itself.

With 38,352 points going into the game, James needed 36 more to pass Abdul-Jabbar. He scored 38 points for the night on 13 of 20 shooting (4 of 6 from three), adding 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals. When talking to a CNN reporter James complimented his great teammates and coaches who let him be him, saying that setting the score mark was “something I never made a goal of mine or set out to do.” Considering everything he has already accomplished—four titles are at the top of the list—adding the career scoring record to his credentials is an honor in the discussion about who is the greatest basketball player of all time. Most of the time it comes down to either James or Michael Jordan.

A village surrounded James that night and watched him rise to another level of greatness. Celebrities such as Denzel Washington, Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Usher, Bad Bunny, and many more watched history being made. Basketball legends also attended, including Magic Johnson, James Worthy, Bob McAdoo, and Dwyane Wade, who won two NBA titles alongside LeBron James while playing for the Miami Heat. All hail King James.

