Lee Hall Area Plan adopted

By: City of Newport News

The Lee Hall Area Plan, an amendment to the city’s One City, One Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan, was adopted last night. The 2023 Lee Hall Area Plan updates the 1997 plan and strives to protect the historic and rural character of the area, while seeking to enhance local attractions and provide a more pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly environment by reducing truck traffic in certain areas. The recommendations of the plan are focused around four key goals: 1) preserve historic character; 2) protect natural resources; 3) improve neighborhood connectivity; and 4) encourage sensitive development. The 2023 Lee Hall Area Plan sets a clear vision for the future and provides a roadmap that outlines the steps necessary to realize the Plan’s vision. The Plan also serves as a framework to guide land use decisions in the future.