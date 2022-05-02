Lee Hall Depot to Host Presentation on the Murder at Green Springs

Join the Lee Hall Train Station Foundation and Newport News Historic Services on Wednesday, May 4 at 7:00 p.m. as they present Murder at Green Springs: The True Story of the Hall Case, Firestorm of Prejudices, featuring author James K. Brandau. Considered the most sensational trial of an accused murderess since Lizzie Borden, this 1914 railroad crime drama played out at the Chesapeake & Ohio station in rural Louisa County, Virginia. Victor Hall, young railway depot master, was shot dead in his store just hours after someone torched his competitor’s business. Rumors and strange circumstances fixed suspicion on the innocent widow in what became “one of the most famous criminal cases in Virginia.” Following the program, the author will have copies of Murder at Green Springs available for sale and autograph. This event is open to the public and admission is free, though donations to the Lee Hall Train Station Foundation are welcome. Lee Hall Depot is located at 9 Elmhurst Street. For more information, call 757-525-7372.