Lee Hall Depot Train and Toy Collectors Show

By: City of Newport News

This Sunday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Lee Hall Train Station Foundation will host a toy and model train collectors show with an assortment of fun memorabilia at Lee Hall Depot. A variety of dealers and collectors will sell model trains, toys and ephemera of various scale and vintage. A raffle drawing will be held at the end of the day. This event is a fundraiser to support restoration of the foundation’s World War II Hospital Car project. Admission is $5 and children age 10 and under are free. The Lee Hall Depot is located at 9 Elmhurst Street. For additional information, contact Bill Miller at 757-218-5367.

