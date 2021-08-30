Legendary Food, BO-Tastic Signing

By: Kurtis Alston

Bojangles has signed their first HBCU athlete Ky’Wuan Dukes from Johnson C.Smith University. Dukes signed with the Bojangles located in Charlotte, North Carolina. He is a redshirt freshman who transferred from Elizabeth City State University to Johnson C.Smith.



Dukes finished his high school football career with 1,596 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns for the Statesville Greyhounds. He was named First-Team all-conference, and First Team All- Piedmont Twice. He attended Elizabeth City State on a football scholarship, however, covid prevented him from playing his freshman year.



Both sides were looking for each other which made it a match made from heaven. Dukes was just scrolling through social media and came across VaynerSports, a New York agency that represents athletes. Bojangles was looking to sign college athletes to promote their food products and they found Dukes to be the perfect fit.

Dukes is now the face of the new Bojangles chicken sandwich. Dukes described the deal as “a blessing in disguise.” This was a natural fit because of his family ties and familiarity with the brand. The NCAA allowing student-athletes to make a profit off their likeness “is differently a big help,” Dukes said. ‘Students that have parents that aren’t fortunate and don’t have things..now they can do it for themselves. This is definitely a good thing to happen for us.” Ky’Wuan is Bojangles’ first HBCU Athletes on their roster.