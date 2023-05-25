Legendary Singer, Tina Turner, dies at age 83

Grammy Award-winning, legendary singer, and music icon Tina Turner died at 83 at her home in Switzerland. Turner was known as the ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ who pioneered the music industry and became a pop icon during the 1980s. Known for hits such as “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”, Turner won eight Grammy Awards over her storied career in addition to a lifetime achievement award in 2018. Born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, Turner rose to fame as the lead singer of the duo Ike and Tina Turner, before immersing into her successful career as a solo artist.



Her spokesperson, Bernard Doherty, shared on Turner’s social media Tuesday afternoon stating, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”



Doherty said that Turner will be honored at a private funeral service with close friends and family.



President Biden shared a statement Wednesday evening, mourning the loss of the legendary singer. “In addition to being a once-in-a-generation talent that changed American music forever, Tina’s personal strength was remarkable,” Biden said. “Overcoming adversity, and even abuse, she built a career for the ages and a life and legacy that were entirely hers.”

Other fellow entertainers, shared their condolences on social media remembering the iconic singer and her impressionable legacy.

