Lend a Hand During Serve the City’s Big Volunteer Week

Transform our community and uplift your neighbors during Serve the City’s 5th Big Volunteer Week from July 12 through July 17. During this annual event, individuals, businesses, churches and groups volunteer alongside one another in the Southeast Community of Newport News.

This year’s list of projects includes minor home repairs and yard work, as well as less physical jobs such as writing notes and cards and assembling food boxes. There will also be a “family friendly” project each day so even little ones can volunteer and make a difference. On Friday, July 16, all are invited to a community celebration at King-Lincoln from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Enjoy live music, free food, activities for kids and information on community resources.

Check-in begins each day at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center at 8:30 a.m. and work begins at 9 a.m. Projects will end around noon and brown bag lunches will be provided to volunteers back at Downing-Gross.

For more information and to register, visit the Serve the City Peninsula website.