Less Than One Year Left to Upgrade for REAL ID

Beginning May 7, 2025, the federal government will require you to present a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or ID card, or other federally approved form of ID, to board a domestic flight, or enter a secure federal facility or military base.



A REAL ID is an optional, upgraded version of your driver’s license or ID card that has a star in the right corner. Since REAL ID is optional in Virginia, you may not need one if you already have another federally accepted form of ID, like a valid U.S. passport or military ID, or don’t travel by plane.



However, if you do want one, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) encourages you to apply as soon as possible. Driver’s licenses can be upgraded to REAL IDs at local DMV offices. Bring one proof of identity (passport or U.S. birth certificate), proof of legal residence for non-U.S. citizens, two proofs of Virginia residency, a social security card, and a current driver’s license. For more details, visit the DMV’s REAL ID website.