Let Your Creativity S.P.E.A.K.
The Let Your Creativity S.P.E.A.K. Campaign is all about giving students a voice in the conversation about mental health and suicide prevention—through art, writing, music, and more. This campaign is presented by the Hampton-Newport News Suicide Prevention Task Force and is focused on:
- Suicide
- Prevention
- Education
- Awareness
- Knowledge
Mental health is important, and sometimes, expressing oneself creatively can help not only the individual but also inspire and support others. That’s why the organizers want to see the perspectives of youth through artwork, writing, videos, music, digital designs, and more. All submissions will be showcased at the Mental Health Expo on Saturday, May 10 at the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center, allowing the entire community to experience the powerful messages created by young people. First, second, and third place winners will be chosen from all submissions. The deadline for all submissions is Friday, April 18.
Submission Guidelines
- Middle and high school students are encouraged to enter.
- Content must include messages of hope, mental health awareness, and/or suicide prevention.
- Please avoid political affiliations, profanity, weapons, obscenities, derogatory images, pictures of self-harm, blood, or the color red.
- Incorporate elements of S.P.E.A.K. and/or the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
- Ensure your work is original and unique.
- Upload your submission directly using the link or provide a link to an external file.