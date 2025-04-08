The Let Your Creativity S.P.E.A.K. Campaign is all about giving students a voice in the conversation about mental health and suicide prevention—through art, writing, music, and more. This campaign is presented by the Hampton-Newport News Suicide Prevention Task Force and is focused on:

Suicide

Prevention

Education

Awareness

Knowledge

Mental health is important, and sometimes, expressing oneself creatively can help not only the individual but also inspire and support others. That’s why the organizers want to see the perspectives of youth through artwork, writing, videos, music, digital designs, and more. All submissions will be showcased at the Mental Health Expo on Saturday, May 10 at the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center, allowing the entire community to experience the powerful messages created by young people. First, second, and third place winners will be chosen from all submissions. The deadline for all submissions is Friday, April 18.

Submission Guidelines