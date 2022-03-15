Let’s Rally Around Our Student-Athletes! Support 5th Year Scholarships!

By: The Office of Alumni Relations & Annual Giving

It’s no secret that Norfolk State University student-athletes are remarkable both on and off the field of competition. It takes a village of supporters to sustain this level of success. Your support of NSU student-athletes is an investment in leadership development that helps students with dreams of competing in intercollegiate athletics earn a degree that prepares them for productive lives after graduation.

Financial support of Fifth Year Scholarships is a critical need for many NSU student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility but need more than four years to complete their bachelor’s degree.

This is your opportunity to make a difference and help them cross the finish line. No gift is too small. Click here to DONATE NOW or text NSUAF to 41444!