Let’s Talk, Portsmouth! Podcast — Preparing for Hurricane Season 2022

By: Dana Woodson

The new Let’s Talk, PORTSMOUTH! podcast presents a conversation with officials from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) on the 2022 Hurricane Season, which officially begins on June 1st. Listen to hear explanations on the nature of the storms, the necessity of being prepared to protect life and property, and so much more! Please use this link to listen: https://portsmouthva.podbean.com/e/preparing-for-hurricane-season-2022/.