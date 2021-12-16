he new Let’s Talk, PORTSMOUTH! podcast presents, A COVID-19 Conversation Q&A with the Portsmouth Health Department. Please use this link to listen: https://portsmouthva.podbean.com/e/covid-19-conversation-qa-with-the-portsmouth-health-department/.

The podcast episodes are available for listening or downloading at https://www.podbean.com/pu/pbblog-j375s-bba920 and they are also accessible on Spotify and Amazon Music/Audible. For more information, call the Department of Marketing and Communications at 393-5143.