Let’s Talk Turkey!

By: City of Newport News

At this time of year, lots of people are thinking about turkey – as a holiday meal! While that’s a long-standing tradition in this country, let’s also take time to learn more about the lives of these amazing native birds. Can turkeys actually fly? Where do they live, and what kinds of food do they eat in the wild? And, what’s up with those strange-looking folds of skin on their heads? Are they called wattles, caruncles, or snoods?

Come to the Newport News Park Discovery Center (13560 Jefferson Ave.) this Saturday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. and find out! Free and open to gobblers of all ages. For more information check out the Newport News Tourism website or call 757-886-7912.