Library Collects Donations for ﻿Popular Can Your Fines Program

Newport News Public Library is once again offering its annual Can Your Fines initiative to library patrons now through December 30. Customers can make donations of food and personal items instead of paying fines for overdue books and other materials. The Can Your Fines program allows a nonperishable, non-expired food item or unopened personal item (toothpaste, shampoo, mouthwash, etc.) to take the place of a fine for overdue library materials. All items collected will be donated to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. Not sure how many cans you need to bring? Each donated item will waive a single fine for overdue materials. The donations do not cover the cost of lost items or collection agency fees. Can Your Fines applies to outstanding fines for long-overdue items that are returned, but it does not apply to lost or damaged materials. Here are a few of the Foodbank’s most needed items:Canned Meats (Chicken, Spam, Corned Beef)Canned fruits and vegetables(string beans, butter beans, carrots, potatoes)Hearty meaty soupsPeanut butterMacaroni & cheeseBox Meal DinnersCanned beans (pinto, black, kidney, garbanzo),Baby food and formula For more information about the Newport News Public Library visit www.nnva.gov/library.