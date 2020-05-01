Library Partners with Schools to ﻿Provide Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots

New program begins Monday

Beginning Monday, May 4, Newport News Public Library (NNPL) will be at select Newport News Public Schools food distribution sites with Wi-Fi hotspots, permitting up to 30 connections at a time. Under normal conditions, the library provides public access to Wi-Fi, internet and nearly 200 computers. The mobile Wi-Fi hotspots are a great option for individuals who need a convenient way to access the internet while the library is closed to the public due to the pandemic.

Next week only, NNPL is also distributing free “grab and go” books for youth at select sites. These are free books that kids can keep to continue reading and learning during these times. The books are for youth in grades K-12 and are separated into bags.

To view the mobile Wi-Fi hotspot locations and schedule, visit www.nnpl.org.