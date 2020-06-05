Library to Begin Accepting Returns at Seven Branches on June 8

By the City of Virginia Beach

In an initial step toward resuming in-person services after COVID-19-related building closures, Virginia Beach Public Library (VBPL) will begin accepting materials at seven branches beginning Monday, June 8. Customers may return books, audiobooks, CDs and DVDs to the automated drops at the Bayside, Central, Great Neck, Kempsville, Oceanfront, Princess Anne and TCC/City Joint-Use library locations.

VBPL is not yet able to accept returns of WiFi hotspots, Roku sticks, telescopes or other items that require staff mediation or cannot otherwise be returned using the automated drops. No fines or fees will be charged for any materials checked out during the COVID-19-related building closures.

Future Plans

VBPL is working in cooperation with City of Virginia Beach leadership, city departments and the Virginia Beach Department of Health to define procedures necessary to safely and successfully launch a phased reopening plan, including resuming high-demand services such as holds pick-ups. Reopening plans will be announced as soon as possible.

In the meantime, VBPL continues to offer an expanded digital library featuring e-books, digital audiobooks and music, movies, TV shows and more. Customers may also participate in live and on-demand virtual programs offered for children, teens and adults.

For more details about library services, visit www.VBgov.com/libraries.

