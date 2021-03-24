Limited Capacity Increases for Gatherings and Some Entertainment Venues Take Effect April 1

NOTE: Newport News City Council has resumed in-person meetings. Self-Storage Facility ApprovedLast night, City Council approved a conditional use permit and rezoning to allow for the operation of an interior self-storage facility at 9707 and 9711 Jefferson Avenue, across from Police Headquarters. A used car dealership is currently located on the site and will be replaced with a 95,000 square-foot, 3-story interior self-storage facility, designed to appear as a two-story contemporary masonry structure, with extensive landscaping. Approval to Acquire Property for Water Storage Facility City Council has authorized the City Manager to make offers to purchase 2,550 square feet of land adjacent to property owned by the city at 5601 Rochambeau Drive in York County for $3,300. Waterworks operates a water storage facility at the site, but the existing storage tank at the facility is inadequate to fully provide water service to future development in the area. The property to be acquired is currently owned by the Williamsburg Pottery Factory and will be for the purpose of adding an elevated storage tank in order to ensure additional water capacity in fulfillment of the project. AppropriationsPeninsula Regional Animal Shelter ($30,000) – These grant funds from the Virginia Federation of Humane Societies are in support of the continuation of the shelter’s foster care program. The Foster Coordinator position was originally funded through a grant from the Petco Foundation, and these new funds will help the shelter continue the fostering program to develop a comprehensive network of trained volunteers for animals that need extra care, support and attention before being able to be adopted. Youth Programs ($46,575) – The Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism’s Youth Programs has been awarded a $46,575 grant from Smart Beginnings Virginia Peninsula to provide teacher bonuses to childcare workers who have served and cared for the children in those licensed childcare programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Childcare workers were not considered eligible for hazard pay from CARES Act money.16th Street, Jefferson to Marshall ($2,412,500) – From the Streets and Bridges Category of the CIP bond authorization, these funds are for the Complete Streets on 16th Street project – Jefferson Avenue to Marshall Avenue Project. The project provides for the alteration of the existing street design on 16th Street from Jefferson Avenue to Marshall Avenue to accommodate transportation improvements for all uses including pedestrians, cyclists and motorists. This project will also convert the existing traffic signal at 16th Street and Ivy Avenue to a mast arm traffic signal. This project is partially funded through the State Revenue Share Program.Reallocation of funds ($2,600,000) – These estimated surplus funds from the recently completed Atkinson Boulevard Project were reallocated to the Newport News Transportation Center Project ($1,300,000) and the Complete Streets on 16th Street project ($1,300,000). On-demand viewing of last night’s entire City Council meeting is available at www.nnva.gov/nntv. Next Regular Meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 13. Seating is limited at in-person meetings to allow for social distancing. Council meetings are shown live on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19) and streamed online at www.nnva.gov/nntv and on NNTV’s Facebook page. View full meeting agendas, watch past meetings and more on the city’s Public Meetings Portal.