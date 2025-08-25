LinkedIn Ranks Hampton University in the Nation’s Top 10 HBCUs

Hampton, Va. – Hampton University has been named one of the Top 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the nation in LinkedIn’s inaugural Top Colleges Rankings, a first-of-its-kind list spotlighting institutions that best equip their graduates for long-term professional success. Hampton earned the No. 5 ranking among 102 HBCUs nationwide.

“This recognition reflects what Hampton University has stood for since our founding in 1868,” said President Darrell K. Williams. “At Hampton, we don’t just educate students, we prepare them to become leaders who will make a difference in their professions and in the world. Our alumni are proof that the Hampton experience is more than a degree; it’s a launchpad for purpose-driven success.”

(Photo Credit: Hampton University)

Unlike traditional rankings that often focus solely on academic inputs, LinkedIn’s approach is rooted in the real-world outcomes of graduates. The methodology assessed five areas central to career achievement:

Job Placement: how quickly alumni secure positions after graduation.

Internships and Recruiter Demand: the pathways students build while still in school.

Career Success: advancement into leadership and senior-level roles.

Network Strength: the depth and reach of alumni connections across industries.

Knowledge Breadth: diverse skill sets and disciplines represented by graduates.

Hampton’s position on the list is underscored by a track record of success that places the university among the best in the nation:

Top Value in Virginia: Hampton alumni earn $11,000 more than the Virginia Black college median ten years after enrollment.

National Outperformer: Hampton graduates earn 3 7% more than the national median a decade after enrollment.

7% more than the national median a decade after enrollment. Career Success Guaranteed: 96% of graduates are employed, in graduate school, or engaged in meaningful professional experiences within six months of graduation.

Proven Return on Investment: The average Hampton alum earns $46,900 annually ten years post-enrollment, reflecting the long-term power of a Hampton education.

Drawing on LinkedIn’s unparalleled hiring and career mobility data, the rankings measure not only what happens immediately after graduation, but also the trajectory of Hampton alumni over the course of their professional lives.

Hampton’s inclusion in LinkedIn’s top 10 ranking affirms what has long been true: Hampton University delivers one of the most powerful returns on investment in higher education. Its distinctive blend of academic excellence, values-based leadership, and a global alumni strength ensures graduates are not only career-ready but positioned to lead in industries from business and healthcare to technology, government, and the arts.

“Graduates of top-ranked programs often land jobs sooner, build strong professional networks, and advance into leadership faster,” LinkedIn noted in its announcement. For Hampton, this recognition further validates the University’s enduring role in shaping generations of innovators, entrepreneurs, and change agents.

Hampton University: A National Leader in Research, Innovation, and Opportunity

Hampton University is a prestigious Carnegie R2-designated research institution, nationally acclaimed for its pioneering work in atmospheric science, cancer treatment, and aerospace. With an annual economic impact of $530 million across the region and the Commonwealth of Virginia, Hampton stands as a powerful engine of innovation, workforce development, and inclusive economic growth.

Consistently recognized for academic excellence and transformative outcomes, Hampton ranks in the Top 10 HBCUs by U.S. News & World Report and was recently named one of the “Best Colleges in America” by Money Magazine and honored as the “Best Private College” by Coastal Virginia Magazine.