Lionsbridge FC to Host Fall Soccer School for Youth

The Lionsbridge FC Soccer School is back by popular demand with fall sessions starting September 7 in a perfectly central location no matter where you live on the Peninsula.

The sessions take place at Hampton Roads Academy (739 Academy Ln.) and are open to boys and girls of all abilities, ages 5 to 15, for eight straight Wednesday nights at 5:45 p.m. All sessions are led by Lionsbridge FC coaches and players who have competed at the college, pro or international level.

Lionsbridge Soccer School is a fun place for players to learn and develop with age-appropriate drills and fun games to accelerate individual skill, teamwork and love for soccer! Register today at LionsbridgeFC.com/youth.