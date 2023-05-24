Events Featured Local Local News Sports Sports 

Lionsbridge Hosts Summer Soccer Camps for Youth

Registration now open

By: City of Newport News

Lionsbridge Football Club (LBFC) Summer Soccer Camps are back by popular demand with the first session starting on June 12 at Hines Middle School (561 McLawhorne Dr.).

The camp philosophy is to create a fun, welcoming soccer environment that focuses on each individual’s skill development and love for the game, regardless of current experience or ability. The camps are designed for young players ages 5-17 and each registered participant will receive a free 2023 LBFC game ticket and a camp t-shirt. All sessions are led by LBFC coaches and players who have competed at the college, professional, or international level.

Get all of the summer camp details and order tickets for an upcoming game on their website.

