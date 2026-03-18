Live Green Norfolk Returns to Lafayette Park This Spring

Celebrate community and sustainability ahead of Earth Day

NORFOLK, Va. – Keep Norfolk Beautiful, the City of Norfolk and Friends of Norfolk’s Environment announce the return of Live Green Norfolk to Lafayette Park on Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This free and family-friendly event embraces and celebrates sustainability, environmental stewardship and greener living while featuring a dynamic lineup of activities, workshops and entertainment designed to inspire attendees of all ages.

Live Green Norfolk highlights include:

Interactive Workshops: Hands-on sessions on urban gardening, composting, renewable energy and upcycling.

Hands-on sessions on urban gardening, composting, renewable energy and upcycling. Kids’ Eco-Zone: Nature crafts, storytelling and interactive games.

Nature crafts, storytelling and interactive games. Community Art Project: Create art with local artists using recycled materials.

Create art with local artists using recycled materials. Green Marketplace: Eco-friendly vendors offering fresh food, handmade crafts and sustainable goods.

Eco-friendly vendors offering fresh food, handmade crafts and sustainable goods. Sustainability Panels: Experts and leaders from the City of Norfolk and extended community discussing sustainability trends and initiatives.

Experts and leaders from the City of Norfolk and extended community discussing sustainability trends and initiatives. Eco-Tours: Explore Lafayette Park’s sustainability initiatives and eco-garden.

Live Green Norfolk is more than just an event – it’s a movement to build a stronger, more connected community by bringing individuals, families, City departments and local organizations together to create lasting bonds and inspire collective action toward a more sustainable future.

Live Green Norfolk

Saturday, April 18

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Lafayette Park (3500 Granby St.)

FREE and open to all ages

Visit www.norfolk.gov/LiveGreenNorfolk for event updates and information.

Click HERE for downloadable, sharable flyer.