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Live Green Norfolk Returns to Lafayette Park This Spring

HRMessenger Staff , , , , ,

Celebrate community and sustainability ahead of Earth Day

NORFOLK, Va. – Keep Norfolk Beautiful, the City of Norfolk and Friends of Norfolk’s Environment announce the return of Live Green Norfolk to Lafayette Park on Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

This free and family-friendly event embraces and celebrates sustainability, environmental stewardship and greener living while featuring a dynamic lineup of activities, workshops and entertainment designed to inspire attendees of all ages. 

Live Green Norfolk highlights include: 

  • Interactive Workshops: Hands-on sessions on urban gardening, composting, renewable energy and upcycling. 
  • Kids’ Eco-Zone: Nature crafts, storytelling and interactive games. 
  • Community Art Project: Create art with local artists using recycled materials. 
  • Green Marketplace: Eco-friendly vendors offering fresh food, handmade crafts and sustainable goods. 
  • Sustainability Panels: Experts and leaders from the City of Norfolk and extended community discussing sustainability trends and initiatives. 
  • Eco-Tours: Explore Lafayette Park’s sustainability initiatives and eco-garden.  

Live Green Norfolk is more than just an event – it’s a movement to build a stronger, more connected community by bringing individuals, families, City departments and local organizations together to create lasting bonds and inspire collective action toward a more sustainable future. 

Live Green Norfolk
 Saturday, April 18 
 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
 Lafayette Park (3500 Granby St.) 
 FREE and open to all ages
Visit www.norfolk.gov/LiveGreenNorfolk for event updates and information. 
Click HERE for downloadable, sharable flyer.