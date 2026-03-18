Live Green Norfolk Returns to Lafayette Park This Spring
Celebrate community and sustainability ahead of Earth Day
NORFOLK, Va. – Keep Norfolk Beautiful, the City of Norfolk and Friends of Norfolk’s Environment announce the return of Live Green Norfolk to Lafayette Park on Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This free and family-friendly event embraces and celebrates sustainability, environmental stewardship and greener living while featuring a dynamic lineup of activities, workshops and entertainment designed to inspire attendees of all ages.
Live Green Norfolk highlights include:
- Interactive Workshops: Hands-on sessions on urban gardening, composting, renewable energy and upcycling.
- Kids’ Eco-Zone: Nature crafts, storytelling and interactive games.
- Community Art Project: Create art with local artists using recycled materials.
- Green Marketplace: Eco-friendly vendors offering fresh food, handmade crafts and sustainable goods.
- Sustainability Panels: Experts and leaders from the City of Norfolk and extended community discussing sustainability trends and initiatives.
- Eco-Tours: Explore Lafayette Park’s sustainability initiatives and eco-garden.
Live Green Norfolk is more than just an event – it’s a movement to build a stronger, more connected community by bringing individuals, families, City departments and local organizations together to create lasting bonds and inspire collective action toward a more sustainable future.
Live Green Norfolk
Saturday, April 18
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Lafayette Park (3500 Granby St.)
FREE and open to all ages
Visit www.norfolk.gov/LiveGreenNorfolk for event updates and information.
Click HERE for downloadable, sharable flyer.