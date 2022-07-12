Live Music Returns to the Newport News Waterfront During the Southeast Community Celebration

By: City of Newport News

Dance and enjoy family friendly activities during the Southeast Community Celebration. Two waterfront concerts make up the Celebration, which is known to many as the Mayor’s Summer Concert Series. These popular events take place on Saturday, July 16 and Saturday, August 20, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at King Lincoln Park, which is located at 600 Jefferson Avenue. This park overlooks the Hampton Roads Harbor and is the ideal location for taking in good music and cool summer breezes.

On Saturday, July 16, groove to “feel good music” by Billy Mercury at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., enjoy an electrifying stage performance from United Souls. This band has uplifted audiences with their explosive style and mesmerizing rhythms for nearly three decades. Activities during this event include food vendors, an inflatable obstacle course, face painting, and sand art.

The August 20 concert features Slapnation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This widely-popular band entertains guests with music from a variety of genres. Guests of all ages will be on their feet dancing to favorites throughout the evening! Additional activities include food vendors, an inflatable obstacle course, spin art, and a photo booth.

This event is sponsored by the City of Newport News and the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center. Admission, activities, and parking are free and open to the public. Blankets and chairs are permitted. No pets, bicycles, alcohol, skateboards, or radios are allowed inside the event area. For more information, call 757-926-1400 or visit www.nnparksandrec.org.