Local Ice Cream, Crêpe Shop Earns National Honors

The North American Ice Cream Association announced the winners of its 2024 National Ice Cream Awards, and Aux Delices, a beloved local business located at 129 Herman Melville Ave., achieved remarkable success. The recognition places Newport News firmly on the map as a hub for exceptional frozen treats.

Earlier this month, hundreds of ice cream professionals and aspiring dessert entrepreneurs from across the nation gathered for “Conecon,” the industry’s largest event in the U.S. A highlight of the event was the association’s ice cream flavor and quality competitions, which draw entries from the country’s finest ice cream makers.

In this year’s competition, Aux Delices earned a Red Ribbon for their Classic Chocolate ice cream. The rigorous sensory judging process was overseen by Dr. Sam Alcaine of Cornell University, a highly respected dairy scientist. Judging panels included seasoned ice cream business owners, making this recognition a true honor from peers within the industry.

Being recognized on a national stage is a testament to the hard work and creativity of the Aux Delices team. Their dedication to creating exceptional ice cream delights continues to inspire both the industry and their loyal customers.