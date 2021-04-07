Local Sorority Hosting Virtual Community Resource Fair

Learn about community resources and opportunities that are available during a virtual event on Saturday, April 10 at 9 a.m. Hosted by the Denbigh Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., this Community Resource Fair will provide information on healthcare, education, food, shelter and much more. Participants will be connected to organizations while asking questions and engaging with presenters.

Access information now by visiting the Vendor Fair website. Peruse virtual “booths” for details on presenters and resources that are available. While there, make sure you register for Saturday’s webcast, which will be held via Zoom. Registration is free and open to all.

For more information or to register, visit the Delta Sigma Theta Community Resource Fair. The Denbigh Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that serves the Denbigh community. Their purpose is to provide assistance and support through a variety of programs created to improve and strengthen the community. For more information, visit http://dac-deltasigmatheta.net.