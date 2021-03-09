Local student, senator among those recognized by Dominion Energy

BY DEMETRIUS BENJAMIN

Dominion Energy in Virginia held its annual Strong Men & Women in Virginia History awards ceremony recently via YouTube Livestream. The ceremony honors the many African American leaders in Virginia history, as well as the student winners of an essay contest.

Manager of Community Engagement at Dominion Energy Tonya Byrd and President & CEO of Dominion Energy Bob Blue opened the ceremony with words of encouragement in wake of the pandemic, and an introduction of the current mayor of Richmond, Levar Stoney.

Stoney stressed the significance of acknowledging the history of Virginia to recognize those who ignited change in the state. The honorees for this year’s ceremony included Krysta Jones, Dr. Lerla G. Joseph, Senator L. Louise Lucas, Stan Maclin, and Evelyn Reid.

Each year, Dominion Energy holds an essay contest for Virginia high school students to honor some of the great African American leaders in our country. However, this year Dominion held a creative writing contest, with the winners being given a new computer, an award and $1000 for their school.

This was the prompt given: Many Americans are confronting the long history of racial violence in the United States that is often ignored and that has manifested itself in our political and social systems. One definition of social justice describes it as justice in terms of the distribution of wealth, opportunities, and privileges within a society. What does social justice mean to you? How has a lack of social justice throughout American history affected minority communities? What actions can you take in support of social justice?

The winners of the contest were Tamia Booker, Madisyn Ford of Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake, Zahria Ford, and Julie Thomas. Tamia put together a moving collection of images from the wave of protests in wake of the death of George Floyd. The images that she chose seem to perfectly captivate the roller coaster of emotions felt during the protests. Madisyn and Zahria both performed captivating poems that highlight the importance of knowing what it means to be Black in America. Julie Thomas wrote a piece urging people to educate themselves on social justice issues, and informed them of the part that they can have in bringing attention to these issues.

Krysta Jones accepted her recognition with a story about her journey to improve representation in politics, which led to her founding the Virginia Leadership Institute. She is currently the President of the National Political Women’s Caucus of Virginia. Dr. Lerla G. Joseph spoke about her goals to be a missionary. Drawing inspiration from influences like her grandmother, Dr. Joseph knew that she was destined to be that person for someone else in need. Senator Louise Lucas began her lengthy career as a trailblazer as the Naval Shipyard’s first female ship lifter in 1971, she went on to become an excellent businesswoman, and the first black woman to be elected to the Portsmouth city council among many other accomplishments.

The late Stan Maclin was heavily influenced by the work of Dr. Martin Luther King and used his position in the church to promote justice and inclusion in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Rev. Maclin was also the president and founder of the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center to emphasize leadership. Lastly, Evelyn Reid Syphax comes from a lineage of African royalty, being the embodiment of determination and resolve. She earned her degree in English from Virginia Union in 1948 and used her teaching career in Arlington to establish the Syphax Child Care Center in 1963, which became the first preschool for African Americans. She was an advocate for African American and women’s rights, an important piece of the history in Virginia, and, like the others recognized, very deserving of this honor